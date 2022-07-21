Hajia4real, in a new video, has given fans a glimpse of her luxurious residence and expensive lifestyle

The singer and socialite in the video struggled to cut down some coconut that had grown in her large compound

Mona managed to get the coconut and sipped it whiles relaxing in her plush grass garden, and fans gushed over her

Hajia4real, real name Mona Faiz Montrage has shared some footage on her Instagram page that has caught the attention of fans.

The singer and socialite was spotted chilling in her luxurious residence after getting some coconut.

Hajia4real chilling in her mansion Source: hajia4real

Source: Instagram

Mona decided to get some fruit for herself after she noticed one of the coconut trees in her yard had bore mature fruits ready for consumption. Mona showed her tough side by trying to get the fruit herself using a kitchen knife.

She struggled a bit but managed to get it. Mona relaxed in her luxurious compound, beautified with lush green grass, as she sipped on her coconut. On the compound sat a massive white-storey building with a gorgeous sports car in front of the edifice.

Mona is known for her luxury lifestyle, so it is no surprise to see her enjoying herself in a luxurious setting. The video, however, got folks excited as they admired Mona's coconut plucking skills. Some peeps dropped funny comments. See Video Here

Social Media Reaction

a_mevv_ fell in love with the video:

Kitchen knife... you've done well...You can't kill yourself❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. So so amazing

manuelsbeautty_gh admired how Mona cut the coconut:

Cutting it while maintaining beauty ❤️

priscilla_amaniampong247 also wrote:

Next time use cutlass please, no wound yourself biko

