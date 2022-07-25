Christiana Awuni, veteran Kumawood actress, has celebrated her birthday and shared a beautiful photo on social media

The pretty actress looked younger than ever in the photo as she posed beside an expensive Mercedes Benz

The photo had fans gushing over her as they wished her a happy birthday and showered her with some heartwarming compliments

Veteran Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni celebrated her birthday on Saturday, July 22, 2022, and the actress looked radiant as ever in a pretty photo she shared on her Instagram page.

She thanked God for how far He had brought her. In the photo, she wore a beautiful brown African print dress with violet little half-moon designs encrusted all over it. Awuni, who is in her 50s, looked young as ever as her skin glowed in the photo.

She posed next to an expensive Mercedes Benz AMG as she gave a warm smile. The photo had fans gushing over her as they showered her with praise and wished her a happy birthday.

Social Media Reactions

iamadwoasaahint said:

Happy birthday queen, you are loved and oh oh what’s the secret you are growing younger❤️

king_kwame_blakk gushed over her beauty:

Happy birthday Mummy. May you live long ❤️. You’re looking awesome

cuddles_hipsy was excited as she wrote:

Happy birthday my love God bless you so much❤️

damilola.akinwale.395 also said:

Happy birthday to you may the lord God continue to be your new age

adwo_aowusuwaa also wrote:

Happy happy birthday mama ❤️…. You’re blessed ‍♀️

darkeygh2 commented saying:

Happy Birthday Ma Legend Actress Enjoy ooo

