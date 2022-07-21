Kennedy Osei and his adorable wife, Tracy A. Osei, have been spotted having the time of their lives at a friend's wedding reception party

The duo, whose 2020 wedding became the inspiration of many, still showed that they are still a power couple after showing adorable chemistry

Many Netizens, after seeing the video, have even adored the couple even more, with many admiring the fan they have together as a married couple

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Kennedy Osei and his adorable wife, Tracy A. Osei, stole the show at a friend's wedding reception party.

The couple was surrounded by friends who pulled out their phones to capture the memorable moment between the trendy couple.

Kennedy and Tracey Osei KENCY2020. Photo Source: @focusnblur @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

#Kency2020 are they are popularly called as a result of their trendy wedding back in February 2020, got many stunned by their incredible dance moves and love chemistry.

They sang along to the songs which were being played by the DJ as they danced and got lovey dovey on the dance floor.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kennedy Osei drew the attention of one fo his friends to witness his wife's incredible grinding skills.

Some reactions on social media

_rheedha_ commented:

Since the marriage,this is the happiest video I’ve seen them in

akuapee9 commented:

See me smiling like mumu...my guys before U marry make sure U marry ur bestfriend and dnt forget to have money

t_afriyak said:

I tap into this kind of marriage ❤️

say.mayo.35 commented:

Outside dance mpo nie, na room bii whaaaaat?

obaasima_sadia_the_bosslady said:

It’s good to marry a person you can do all the nonsense things with this absolutely beautiful may God bless everyone with a beautiful partner and bring peace and love to every home

el.petra663 commented:

How he adores her❤️❤️❤️

adepapeprah commented:

So flat baka too is bae .i no go do my back again

bossyclassic said:

Aware3aa sika womu de3 wonya ooo

leah_edwins said:

Why they wanted to take over someone's wedding?

adjowah.details said:

Is it only me that has seen her wife has some Beyoncé iconic moves like the way she looks at the husband ❤️soo soo beautiful

akuapee9 commented:

See me smiling like mumu,,,my guys before U marry make sure U marry ur bestfriend and dnt forget to have money

empress_nana_adwoa_dee said:

when you marry your best friend

mrbenito2021 commented:

When money enters love,,, everything is unique and perfect ❤️

Kojo Jones' sister, Penelope Jones-Mensah marks 50 years in golden photos

Mother, ️Lawyer and ️Social Entrepreneur, Penelope M. Jones-Mensah, celebrated her birthday on July 21, and she did so in a ravishing way.

Ms Jones-Mensah, who also doubles as the elder sister of Kojo Jones, shared a dazzling photo to mark her 50th. The theme for the birthday this year was 'Penelope's Golden Birthday', and this was evident in her birthday shoot.

In the photos, she was clad in a golden gown that dropped to the floor. The outfit was a corset dress that cinched her waist. She held a customised black champagne glass with a customised golden ace symbol inscribed on it in her right hand as she struck a captivating pose for the camera.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh