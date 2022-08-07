Adinkra Pie CEO Barima Osei Mensah and his wife Anita Sefa Boakye are expecting their first child together

Anita who is pregnant has been spotted glowing as she showed off a big baby bump while she stepped out with her husband for the birthday of her sister-in-law

Videos of Anita's baby bump have excited many of the couple's admirers on social media who have showered praises on them

Celebrated Ghanaian bride Anita Sefa Boakye and her husband, Barima Osei Mensah of Adinkra Pie fame, are expecting their first child together.

The lovely couple who got married in one of the plushest weddings in Ghana in the last few years subtly announced their pregnancy s they stepped out recently.

Anita and Barima attended the 50th birthday party of his sister, Atlanta. Appearing in their usually stylish fashion, the couple caught a lot of attention.

Anita Sefa Boakye showed off her pregnancy bump as she stepped out with her husband Photo source: @ghhyper1, @thosecalledcelebs

But it was not only their high sense of fashion that got eyes in their direction. Anita showed an inconspicuous baby bump in front of her.

In one of the videos which were shared on Instagram, Anita and Barima are in a loved-up pose on the dancefloor. As they held each other closely, a man was heard hailing them in the background.

The man made reference to the bump in front of Anita who was smiling throughout while her husband gently rubbed off his palm on her belly.

See the video below:

Days after the party, Anita and her husband were spotted once again on social media. This time they rocked white outfits as they attended a lunch party to climax the birthday of Barima's sister.

The new video also had Anita showing her protruding belly as she smiled her way through to her seat.

See the second video below:

Ghanaians praise Anita and Adinkra

The videos showing Anita Sefa Boakye's baby bump have excited many admirers of the couple. Below are some of the comments shared online:

linda_godsfavoritechild said:

"Hw3 ni f3! Love eeeeet! They both are glowing! Indeed love is a beautiful thing! ."

christabell_boatemaa said:

"Congratulations !! May God Continue to Bless Your Home !! ❤️."

exclusive_towel_boutique said:

"Awww...beautiful Anita ❤️. God continue to bless this beautiful union ."

boakyewaabaah said:

"I love this couples so much. May God bless and protect you to deliver safely to shame your enemies . Indeed enemies are not God."

Anita Sefa Boakye quashes divorce rumours

Meanwhile, Anita recently had to pull the plug on lingering rumours of a break in their marriage.

Anita shared a beautiful photo of herself and her husband, Barima Osei Mensah, in a loved-up pose while affirming her love with emojis.

There had been longstanding rumours in the past few days concerning the couple's marriage, with some blogs suggesting it had already collapsed.

Source: YEN.com.gh