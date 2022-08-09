Chief Executive Officer of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah, and his adorable wife, Anita Sefa Boakye, are such a beautiful couple with an infectious love bond

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the two, whom people refer to as #dwomofatabarima, are expecting their first child and tieing the knot in November 2021

Many have thronged the comment section of the post to admire the beautiful Anita and her gorgeous baby bump photos, as well as admire how she and her husband chop love

Chief Executive Officer of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah, and his adorable wife, Anita Sefa Boakye, are truly an adorable and inseparable duo.

Anita Sefa Boakye. Photo Source: @menscookgh @ani_nessa @mzl4wson Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

New photos of the couple show how booed up and so much in love with each other. The two are expecting, and it is all excitement and love from many netizens.

In a stacked post shared on the Instagram page of Focus and Blur, @focusnblur, Anita was wrapped in her husband's left arm as she stretched her neck to give him a peck on his cheek. Barima looked away in the direction of the photographer as he smiled, showing all his teeth.

The outfits they were wearing were what they wore to the 50th birthday celebration of Lady Atlanta.

In the subsequent photos, Anita flaunted her baby bump as she smiled and posed for the camera. Her makeup was flawless and her outfit for the day was impeccable.

The setting of where the photo was taken, even made the memorable moment captured even more beautiful. The golden table and mirror was a breath of fresh air to see in the photos.

Many admire the couple with some congratulating them on their bundle of joy

jema_photography:

Picture heavy

ganabavisuals:

Heat

ohemaa_trinity:

The lady has a very beautiful face

joecrackphotography:

333f3

kassenagirl:

Blessed and highly favored

adoma_khadija:

Beautiful Anita keep soaring ❤️❤️❤️

asieduaa377:

U always step out clean

reneberri:

Good morning yummy preggo

latestluxurybags.gh:

Ever gorgeous ❤️

Adinkra Pie CEO And Wife Anita Sefa Boakye Expecting After Debunking Recent Divorce Rumours

Chief Executive of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah, and his adorable wife, Anita Sefa Boakye, are expecting their first child or children, YEN.com.gh confirms.

It is not certain how many kids the couple is expecting; however, Anita Sefa Boakye's baby bump is protruding and quite visible.

With the announcement of her pregnancy came the announcement of her joining Instagram. She posted two photos on her page on August 7, 2022. The photos were memories she made on her wedding day in November 2021.

Source: YEN.com.gh