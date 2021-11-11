A video has popped up online showing one of the houses owned by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, in America.

Ken Agyapong, a long-serving MP, is also a successful businessman who is known to won over a hundred buildings in Ghana and other properties in America.

The building in the video is believed to be in New Jersey where he is currently cooling off amid recent rumours that he had been taken ill.

The video which has sighted on the Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa, was taken when some people went to visit the MP.

From the commentary in the video, the visit to Ken Agyapong's home happened on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Watch the video of the house below:

