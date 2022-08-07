Adinkra Pie CEO Barima Osei Mensah and his wife, Anita Sefa Boakye, are expecting their first child or children

YEN.com.gh is not certain how many kids she is carrying; however, pregnancy sure does look good on the royal wife

Many have thronged the comment section of the posts to congratulate the couple on their bundle of joy

Chief Executive of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah, and his adorable wife, Anita Sefa Boakye, are expecting their first child or children, YEN.com.gh confirms.

Adinkra Pie CEO wife, Anita Sefa Boakye. Photo Source: @menscookgh @ani_nessa @mzl4wson

It is not certain how many kids the couple is expecting; however, Anita Sefa Boakye's baby bump is protruding and quite visible.

With the announcement of her pregnancy came the announcement of her joining Instagram. She posted two photos on her page on August 7, 2022. The photos were memories she made on her wedding day in November 2021.

The two were spotted at the 50th royal birthday celebration of Lady Atlanta in Kumasi on August 6, 2022. With Lady Atlanta being a royal, the event was nothing but exquisite and classy.

Below is a video of the couple on the first day of the birthday celebration. They were seen wearing matching coloured outfits for the occasion.

Anita wore a star-studded wine dress. The dress had two mid-sleeves that were made of sparkling lace fabric. The dress that a mid-thigh high cut at the left side of the dress.

Her makeup was flawlessly done by multiple award-winning makeup artist, Valerie Lawson. Her lace frontal wig was done by award-winning hairstylist Hair by Aninessa. Pistis Ghana designed and put together her gorgeous outfit for the event. The accessories that were used to spice up her look were from By Royale Uk.

Barima Osei Mensah, on the other hand, wore a wine-coloured suit which had black flowers embroidered on it to create a beautiful pattern. He wore a suit with a pair of black trousers.

He wore a black bow tie around his neck to compliment his look and a pair of black shoes to go with it.

On Day two of the birthday celebrations of Lady Atlanta, on Sunday July 7 2022, Anita Sefa Boakye flaunted her baby bump.

She was dressed in a star-studded all-white dress. She wore an elegant red headpiece from Hat Box Co. Her feathery-like dress was by Pistis Ghana.

Anita Sefa Boakye and Lady Atlanta holding hands and posing for the camera at the latter's 50th birthday celebration.

Below is a video of Anita Sefa Boakye and her husband Barima Osei Mensah at the party grounds dressed in all-white.

They were seen speaking to guests and having a good time as they celebrated their close family member, Lady Atlanta.

Many excited about the great news

free2bmi4u commented:

She’s on Instagram now?? Yayyyyyy ..our forever royal bride

kinesh_creationz said:

Congrats Anita.... You broke all protocols

adwoa_godsgift1 commented:

Awwwww……congratulations

free2bmi4u said:

Congratulations…she rocking the baby bump

beautiful_blossoms_flowers commented:

Sooo graceful and beautiful

nhyiravictoryroyale said:

Eeee Antie Anita is blinding our eyes. Soo good to see her smiling, and oo our baby is coming. Congrats to them❤️❤️❤️❤️ wish them the very best.

lovinad_makeup said:

Pregnant still looking selxy This is called PREGXY

officialqueency3 commented:

@ghanafuo_ho_nsem1 come and see how graceful our WOMAN LOOKS❤️❤️

ms_blessings_ commented:

Am so so happy for her biggest congratulations please tell I love her dress ❤️❤️❤️

nhyiravictoryroyale said:

She looookkk so ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ oh my I bless God for this. May GOD STILL PROTECT THIS HOME. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

