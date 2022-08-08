Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, continue to show that their relationship together has been the oldest and that it didn't start recently

Tracey Boakye has released an adorable throwback photo of them having a good time away in Antalya, Turkey, from the noise of Accra

Many fervent followers of the recently wedded couple have thronged the comment section of the post to admire the duo

Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, are truly couple goals, and they have been at it for the longest time.

Tracey Boakye and hubby Frank Badu Ntiamoah. Photo Source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey dropped a throwback photo of them having a good time in Antalya, Turkey.

In the first photo, they were dressed in winter clothing at the top of a mountain. They both wore caps. Tracey wore a pair of black boots, while Frank wore sneakers. They almost ended up wearing matching coloured outfits; however, Tracey changed the dynamic by wearing a long sleeve grey swirtshirt.

In the other photo, still wearing winter clothes, they were spotted enjoying a memorable moment with a multi-coloured parrot. The parrot stood on the right hand of Frank while Tracey wrapped herself in the other arm of his. They both looked on and admired the parrot as it looked away.

Captioning the stacked post, Tracey Boakye wrote,

THROWBACK PHOTOS DE3 BEBRE OOOO . Obimanso Diaries with my boo for life @badufrank

Many are in awe of the throwback photo of Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah

chary_brave said:

Privacy was the best ❤️❤️❤️

iamsolashmoni said:

You two were meant for each other

she_loves_traceyboakye_ commented:

Woy3 omo nyinaa chairwoman, love your smartness hon

celebritygh_ commented:

Beautiful couple

unique_ori_collection said:

You will cause running stomach p33333 diaries of hidden agendas

jackieserwaa commented:

You are really a secret keeper

albertanderson1992 commented:

Love is sweet ooo but, when money enter love is sweeter...

leticiaaseda said:

Show them ❤️❤️A thing for you never loss, when you are meant to be, definitely it will happen.

girlpride_gh_ said:

Not be today ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh