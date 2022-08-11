Legendary football star Abedi Pele's gorgeous wife, Maha Ayew, has marked her 54th birthday in style

The Ayew family matriarch flew to Doha in Qatar to be celebrated by her son, Dede Ayew, her daughter Imani, and Mubarak Wakaso

A video from the lovely celebration has popped up showing Dede Ayew presenting jewellery to his mother

Maha Ayew, the wife of Ghanaian football legend Abedi 'Pele' Ayew, has turned a year older. Born on August 10, 2022, Mrs Ayew clocked 54 on Wednesday.

To commemorate her new age, the gorgeous Maha travelled to Qatar, where her son Dede Ayew plays for Al-Sadd, to celebrate.

In a video sighted on Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa, the Ayew family matriarch is seen having fun at Nusre.Et, a popular steakhouse in Doha.

Abedi Pele's wife celebrated her birthday with her children in Qatar Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

The video starts with Maha's only daughter, Imani, standing with a worker at the steakhouse. She tried to spread some salt over the steak which had been laid on a table in front of her.

From there, the birthday celebrant popped up with Dede Ayew and his friend Mubarak Wakaso also sitting around the same table with her.

After some interactions, Dede Ayew presented some jewellery he had bought for his mother. Helped by his sister, the Balck Stars captain a necklace around their mother's neck. Wakaso also presented jewellery in a box and helped Maha to wear what looked like a bracelet.

They proceeded to have dinner and were all smiles throughout the evening before they went away to board a white Bentley which was being driven by Dede.

See the video below:

Abedi Pele and his pretty wife celebrate 35th wedding anniversary, see their beautiful photos

Meanwhile, the birthday celebration of Maha comes after she and Abedi Pele celebrated their wedding anniversary.

The marriage of Abedi and Maha who is of Lebanese descent turned 35 years old. The two tied the knot on August 9, 1987.

Abedi married Maha when she was a teenager. Born on August 10, 1968, Maha was a day shy of her 19th birthday during her wedding.

According to earlier reports, the former Ghana captain met his wife while playing for Olympique Marseille in France.

Source: YEN.com.gh