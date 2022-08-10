Former Black Stars captain Abedi Pele and his wife have celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary

Abedi married Maha, then a teenager, on August 9, 1987, while he played in France for Olympique Marseille

The lovely couple has been blessed with four children, three biological and one from Abedi's previous relationship

Ghanaian football legend Abedi Ayew 'Pele' and his wife, Maha Ayew, have celebrated their wedding anniversary.

The marriage of Abedi and Maha who is of Lebanese descent is 35 years old. The two tied the knot on August 9, 1987.

According to earlier reports, the former Ghana captain met his wife while playing for Olympique Marseille in France.

Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha, have celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary Photo source: @imani_ayew

Source: Instagram

After meeting and dating for a while, Abedi and the beautiful Maha got married and it has been nothing but bliss for them and the family they have made.

Abedi married Maha while she was a teenager

Abedi married Maha when she was a teenager. Born on August 10, 1968, Maha is 54 years old and was a day shy of her 19th birthday during her wedding.

Abedi, on the other hand, was born on November 5, 1964, and was 22 years old while getting married.

Abedi Pele and his wife have put together a lovely family Photo source: @ibrahim05_ayew

Source: Instagram

Abedi Pele's children

Abedi and Maha have four children, Jordan, Dede, and Rahim (from Abedi's previous relationship) and a beautiful daughter called Imani.

The three boys in the family took after their father as footballers. Jordan and Dede Ayew are integral members of the Black Stars with Dede serving as captain. Rahim was part of Ghana's squad for the 2010 World Cup. Imani is into modelling.

Abedi Pele poses with his sons Photo source: @ibrahim05_ayew

