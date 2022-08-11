Celebrated Ghanaian celebrity blogger, ZionFelix, has shared a touching story about why he named his first daughter with Minalyn Lawani after the French Ambassador to Ghana

Releasing photos from the christening ceremony of his daughter, which was held some weeks ago, he also dropped beautiful photos of her to mark her first birthday

The photos and touching story were dropped exclusively on the site of popular Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah

Celebrated Ghanaian celebrity blogger, ZionFelix, has honoured French Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Anne Sophie Avé, by naming his daughter, whom he had with Makeup artist Minalyn Lawani after her.

Zionfelix's daughter's naming ceremony. Photo Source: @ameyaw112

Source: Instagram

Zionfelix’s daughter, Pax Adjei Avè Adomako, was christened a few weeks ago and given the name Avè, the surname of the French Ambassador to Ghana.

Popular Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, reported on ameyawdebrah.com that guests who were present at the private christening of Pax revealed the real reason why Zionfelix chose that name for her.

They noted that Zionfelix named Pax after the good-natured Anne Sophie Avé because she had contributed exceedingly in his life since her tenure as French Ambassador to Ghana.

Meanwhile, Pax Adomako turned one on August 11, 2022, and her parents are thrilled to show off their bundle of joy to the world for the first time on her birthday. as they reveal her face for the first time to the world.

More photos from Pax Adjei Avè Adomako's christening.

In the photos, all the guests, including her parents, Zionfelix and Minalyn Lawani, were dressed in white. Zion is seen carrying his adorable daughter, and she gets a name for herself.

The ceremony's setting was elegant and plush with white and golden yellow ballons to spark the venue.

Sharing photos of his cute daughter for the first time, he wrote a lengthy caption with touching words to eulogise her. He called his daughter a precious ornament which God has gifted him with.

He went on to share some memorable moments he has shared with her since she was born exactly a year ago on the same day.

Source: YEN.com.gh