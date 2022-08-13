Bridget Otoo: First Video and Photo Pop Up as Metro TV Presenter and Her Fiancée Marry in Elegant Wedding
- Ghanaian media personality, Bridget Otoo, and her fiancée tied the knot in an elegant ceremony on Saturday, August 13
- The Metro TV presenter, who is also a businesswoman, and her lover donned quintessential ensembles for their marriage ceremony
- Personalities in media and entertainment circles, including singer Efya, have congratulated Bridget Otoo and her significant other
Metro TV presenter, Bridget Otoo, and her fiancée tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony on Saturday, August 13.
The media personality, who doubles as an entrepreneur, and her lover adorned beautiful ensembles for their marriage ceremony.
Bridget Otoo wore a glorious dress complementing the groom's African attire in the first photo and video online.
Entertainment and media personalities, including singer Efya, have congratulated the couple,
''Congratulations @Bridget_Otoo. FORGETHER LOVE MAY GOD BLESS YOUR UNION,'' the singer wrote in a Tweet.
Watch the video below:
