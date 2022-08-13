Global site navigation

Bridget Otoo: First Video and Photo Pop Up as Metro TV Presenter and Her Fiancée Marry in Elegant Wedding
by  Nathaniel Crabbe
  • Ghanaian media personality, Bridget Otoo, and her fiancée tied the knot in an elegant ceremony on Saturday, August 13
  • The Metro TV presenter, who is also a businesswoman, and her lover donned quintessential ensembles for their marriage ceremony
  • Personalities in media and entertainment circles, including singer Efya, have congratulated Bridget Otoo and her significant other

Metro TV presenter, Bridget Otoo, and her fiancée tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony on Saturday, August 13.

The media personality, who doubles as an entrepreneur, and her lover adorned beautiful ensembles for their marriage ceremony.

Bridget Otoo wore a glorious dress complementing the groom's African attire in the first photo and video online.

Bridget Otoo and her lover tie the knot.
Photos of Bridget Otoo and her lover as they marry. Credit: @EFYA_Nokturnal/bridget_otoo
Source: Instagram

Entertainment and media personalities, including singer Efya, have congratulated the couple,

''Congratulations @Bridget_Otoo. FORGETHER LOVE MAY GOD BLESS YOUR UNION,'' the singer wrote in a Tweet.

Watch the video below:

