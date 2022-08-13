Ghanaian media personality, Bridget Otoo, and her fiancée tied the knot in an elegant ceremony on Saturday, August 13

The Metro TV presenter, who is also a businesswoman, and her lover donned quintessential ensembles for their marriage ceremony

Personalities in media and entertainment circles, including singer Efya, have congratulated Bridget Otoo and her significant other

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Metro TV presenter, Bridget Otoo, and her fiancée tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony on Saturday, August 13.

The media personality, who doubles as an entrepreneur, and her lover adorned beautiful ensembles for their marriage ceremony.

Bridget Otoo wore a glorious dress complementing the groom's African attire in the first photo and video online.

Photos of Bridget Otoo and her lover as they marry. Credit: @EFYA_Nokturnal/bridget_otoo

Source: Instagram

Entertainment and media personalities, including singer Efya, have congratulated the couple,

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

''Congratulations @Bridget_Otoo. FORGETHER LOVE MAY GOD BLESS YOUR UNION,'' the singer wrote in a Tweet.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh