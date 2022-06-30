A unique and simple wedding has caused a stir on social media. The marriage ceremony was that of a Ghanaian man and a white lady

The woman had no makeup on and was in a normal white outfit. The young man also had on a regular attire, a white shirt and a black trouser

The photos of the beautiful union went viral on social media as folks reacted to them. Some peeps felt Ghanaian ladies are unlikely to accept such a wedding

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Ghanaian man and a foreign lady did a simple marriage ceremony instead of the flamboyant and extravagant weddings most people are used to or dream of. Photos from the event have since gone viral.

The couple decided to do something casual with only a few people present. The beautiful lady wore no makeup but still looked good.

Photo: Wedding ceremony of foreign lady and Ghanaian man Source: Tell it all Facebook group

Source: Facebook

She had a big beautiful earring on, a white dress and a black sandal on her feet. The fine gentleman also wore a long sleeve shirt and black trousers.

Their union took place at The Church of Pentecost (Kasoa Downtown District). What made the wedding unique, aside from their outfits, was the fact that there was no best man, maid of honour or decorations. There were only a few guests and church leaders.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Photos from the ceremony went viral on social media and got netizens talking. One of the notable talking points was whether Ghanaian ladies would agree to a similar ceremony.

Many were in doubt as they made interesting opinions regarding the topic. YEN.com.gh compiled some views from netizens.

Antaniba Apaapa Antaniba was of the view that the wedding was only possible because the lady was a foreigner:

you guys for know say the lady is not a Ghanaian ooooo Ghana lady no go gree do this simple wedding

Elvis Alan Atuah also didn't think it was possible:

No Ghanaian lady would agree to have this simple wedding. Not even one mpo.

Mensah Martin also said:

If only this mugu yaro girls of nowadays will allow us to do the same hmm

Sabbasthian Samuel recounted his experience:

I was ever ready to marry this lady from same Pentecost church but said without wedding she can't marry me oo

Not Surgery: Transformation Video of Beautiful Lady With Attractive Dimples Stirs Reactions

In other news, a beautiful Nigerian TikToker, Darasimi, has stirred massive reactions with her transformation video displaying her throwback looks.

Starting in 2015, Darasimi's dimples got bigger as the years rolled by with her skin glowing radiantly.

People appreciated her for not succumbing to social pressure and bleaching her skin to look light-complexioned.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh