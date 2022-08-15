Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has to the rescue of her one of her schoolmates by offering to pay his rent

The man who is suffering from visual impairment met the actress at the mass registration exercise she organised to enroll some people onto NHIS

The kind actress also gifted the man a chest freezer to help ease the financial burden on his family

Star actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown has shown benevolence to one of her classmates.

McBrown, on Sunday, August 15, 2022, organised a mass registration exercise for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

One of the beneficiaries who came to get registered happened a man who was once the classmate of the actress.

Nana Ama McBrown showed benevolence to her classmate Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

After seeing her classmate, who was brought to the venue by his child because he is now visually impaired, McBrown was overcome with emotions.

She quickly decided to present a brand deep freezer to the man in order to help his family sell water and drinks to get money to feed.

While presenting the chest freezer, McBrown announced that she sat in the same class with the man. Choosing not to go into the details of how the man became blind, the actress asked the man a few questions.

The who was delighted to have encountered his classmate disclosed he had sought to meet the actress during a recent visit. He also talked about the difficulty he was facing concerning accomdation.

Before he would finish talking about his rent issues, McBrown agreed to pay his rent for him.

"Don't worry, I will pay a two-year advance on your rent before I leave Kumasi. Let's get the fridge to the house before," she said.

See the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh