Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has celebrated her 45th birthday with a party in her house in Kumasi

The birthday bash saw many friends and colleagues of McBrown coming to her house to celebrate with her

Videos from the party show Matilda Asare, Kwame A-Plus, Samuel Nyamekye, and Kwame Adinkra, among others in attendance

Award-winning actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown has marked her birthday with a big celebration in Kumasi.

McBrown turned 45 years old on Monday, August 15, 2022. She started her celebrations by releasing some stunning photos online.

Later in the day, McBrown had family, friends, and colleagues coming over to her house in Kumasi to celebrate with her.

Nana Ama McBown has celebrated her 45th birthday with party in Kumasi Photo source: @nkonkonsa

Videos from the birthday celebration which have surfaced on the Instagram blog @nkonkonsa show a number of notable faces inside McBrown's house.

Among them were Kwame A-Plus, gospel singer Victoria Sarfo, movie maker Samuel Nyamekye, top radio personalities in Kumasi, Kwame Adinkra and Hammer Nti of Pure FM.

Below are some of the lovely moments captured at McBrown's birthday celebration.

1. McBrown's arrival:

The actress arrived at the compound in the company of her daughter, Baby Maxin, and some ladies who looked like ushers for the occasion. And she was full of praise for God.

2. McBrown's mother blesses her:

McBrown received blessings from her mother who was helped by the actress' uncle to pray for her.

3. Samuel Nyamekye arrives:

Renowned movie maker and the godfather of Kumawood, Samuel Nyamekye, arrived to a warm welcome from McBrown.

4. Victoria Sarfo:

Gospel singer Victoria Sarfo was on hand to deliver a simple performance to the excitement of McBrown who got on the dancefloor.

5. Kwame Adinkra and Hammer Nti arrive:

Two of Kumasi's famous radio personalities, Kwame Adinkra and Hammer Nti, passed through to celebrate with McBrown.

6. Kwame A-Plus:

Kwame A-Plus, a friend to McBrown and her husband, travelled from Accra to celebrate with her.

7. Matilda Asare:

Kumawood actress Matilda Asare had some good things to say about McBrown.

McBrown pays over 50k to register 1700 people for NHIS in Kumasi, videos drop

Meanwhile, Nana Ama McBrown has paid for the registration of 1,700 people onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The mass registration exercise happened at Kwadaso, a suburb of Kumasi, on Sunday, August 14, 2022

The ace actress and media personality organised the exercise as part of the celebrations of her 45th birthday

Source: YEN.com.gh