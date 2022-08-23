Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah in a video played an interesting game of ludo with her friends in the comfort of a luxurious home

The actress and her compatriots made the game engaging as they put money on the line, and in the end, Jackie won

A lady who is one of Jackie's associates splashed the cash she won on her and had the beautiful actress smiling in glee

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has given fans a glimpse of her luxury lifestyle in a video which was originally on her Snapchat but made its way to other social media platforms.

The actress spends a lot of her time travelling and having a good time. She spent quality time with some friends and played a game of ludo with them.

The wealthy actress and her associates added an interesting twist to the popular board game as they put their hard-earned cash on the line. The beautiful actress ended up winning the interesting board game and was super excited.

One of her friends sprayed the cash Jackie won on her in excitement. The beautiful actress showed she knew how to have a good time. Jackie Appiah is one of the most iconic Ghanaian actresses to grace the tv screens of Africans.

She has spent years working hard and achieving all that any success-driven person wants to achieve. She has earned enough and now spends her days doing exciting things that make her happy.

Jackie travels across the globe and visits the best location money can take one to. Folks feel Jackie is not only winning at ludo. She is winning at life too.

