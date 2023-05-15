Stonebwoy, on Mother's Day, spent the day with widows in Ashaiman, organising a beautiful lunch for them and sharing food items afterwards

In a video shared on social media, one of the widows gave a beautiful speech at the event and got emotional as she showered Stonebwoy with praises

Stonebwoy organised the event together with his wife, Dr Louisa, under the Living Stone Foundation as a way to appreciate mothers

Ghanaian music star Stonebwoy celebrated Mother's Day in a heartwarming way, spending the day with widows in Ashaiman. Together with his wife, Dr Louisa, Stonebwoy organised a beautiful lunch for the widows and shared food items to show his appreciation for their role as mothers.

In a video that quickly gained popularity on social media, one of the widows gave a touching speech, expressing her gratitude and showering Stonebwoy with praises. Her heartfelt words moved everyone present including the artiste himself.

The event, organised under the Living Stone Foundation, demonstrated Stonebwoy's commitment to giving back to the community. The foundation, led by Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa, aims to uplift and support marginalised individuals in society.

The lunch, prepared by dedicated volunteers, was a delicious spread that brought joy to the widows. From tasty dishes to delightful desserts, every detail was carefully planned to create a memorable experience for the special guests.

Stonebwoy's act of kindness did not go unnoticed. The widows expressed their deep appreciation for his support and applauded his dedication to making a difference in the lives of those often overlooked.

Fans praise Stonebwoy

Peeps appreciated Stonebwoy's kindness and praised him, dropping words of adoration.

heelstopchic__ commented:

God richly bless him❤️

padmoretrendz wrote:

Bless Up

gaiseyeliz900 reacted:

God bless you King bhim bhim bhim bhim ❤️

Stonebwoy Surprises Young Girl Who Went Viral For Singing His Song "Into The Future", Gifts Her Phone

In another story, Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has gifted a young girl who went viral for singing his song some gifts in a TECNO Mobile package.

The beautiful young girl who was excited to see the artiste shared some fun moments with him, had a talk with him and was beaming with smiles throughout.

Fans of the dancehall artiste who were happy to see the linkup between the two commented with excitement under the wholesome video.

