Actress Nana Ama McBrown had an encounter with street hawkers at she got stuck in traffic in Accra

The celebrated actress was mobbed by the hawkers who chanted her name in excitement and hailed her

Knowing that the fans wanted her to spray some money on them, the actress devised a way to move before they could block her

Star actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has been trending online after a video showing her interaction with some fans popped up online.

The video shows McBrown getting mobbed by some of her fans as she got stuck in traffic while riding in one of her cars.

McBrown was approached by a number of fans who spotted her in traffic. The fans who were mainly street hawkers swarmed around her car in excitement.

Nana Ama McBrown had to be smart to deal with fans on the street photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

While around the car, the fans jubilated and complimented the actress who was the one in charge of the steering wheel.

Knowing that such behaviours of the fans were going to block her easy movement along the road, McBrown wanted a plan to outwit them.

With everything suggesting that the people hailing her needed some money to be sprayed, the actress asked those who were riding in the car with her to come up with answers.

Watch the video below:

Nana Ama McBrown Shows Incredible Dance Moves At Chalewote Festival

Meanwhile, McBrown made an appearance at the recently held Chalewote festival, and it was a sight to see,

Many ran in her direction as they sought to steal a selfie moment with her as she walked through the streets of Jamestown with her husband and some crew from UTV.

The video has warmed many hearts as many admired the amiable nature of the Empress as she was swamped by numerous fans.

McBrown Moved To Tears As 90-Year-Old Fan Performs At Her Birthday

Earlier, McBrown had an emotional moment at her 45th birthday party in Kumasi on Monday, August 15, 2022.

McBrown who celebrated with her family and friends in her house had a 90-year-old woman singing and praying for her.

The elderly woman's appearance and kind words of blessings moved McBrown to tears as she knelt down for the prayer.

Source: YEN.com.gh