Affable Kumawood actress, Nana Ama McBrown, made an appearance at the recently held Chalewote festival, and it was a sight to see

Many ran in her direction as they sought to steal a selfie moment with her as she walked through the streets of Jamestown with her husband and some crew from UTV

The video has warmed many hearts as many admired the amiable nature of the Empress as she was swamped by numerous fans

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Celebrated Kumawood actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah, stole the spotlight at the recently held Chalewote festival.

Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell at Chalewote. Photo Source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

The festival was a week-long event that had various activities planned out. However, Saturday and Sunday are usually the days of the festival which have the most crowd.

The carnival aspect of the festival was held on the streets of Jamestown on Saturday and Sunday, and it is on those days when arts and culture were put on display.

Nana Ama McBrown showed up at the event on Sunday, August 21st, 2022, with her husband Maxwell Mawu Mensah and some crew from UTV, and she did steal the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She wore an all-purple outfit; trousers and a short sleeve shirt. She wore beautiful accessories to compliment her look and a pair of black sunglasses to add some swag to her overall appearance.

Mr Mensah, on the other hand, wore a black t-shirt with a huge skull print on the front. He also wore black sunglasses and some beautiful accessories to compliment his look.

The Empress danced with some of the cultural groups present at the arts festival. She was also seen dancing with one person dressed in a gorilla outfit. She laughed and waved at people as some tried to steal a selfie with her.

Many shouted 'Empress' as she walked by, smiling and waving at them and giving others hi-five. Some even went ahead to steal kisses from the Empress as they tried to get a selfie with her.

Some heartwarming reactions on social media

gettin_4:

She really force oo... If ebi some lady TV personality I know dier nanka proverbs go come inside

1george_yolo:

This woman, there is nothing u can do but just love her ❤️❤️❤️she is a representation of pure love

akuahagyemang:

Mr. Mensah, always supporting

delores_dadson:

Nana Ama is sooooo selfless , and humble. Is something we should all learn, the higher u go in life, the more humble u must become. God bless u Maama.

iam_oye_modaliza:

Her husband omg a very supportive one May God continue to bless them

dr.ritchel:

This lady loves people and it shows in everything she does. Beautiful inside & out

priscillaawunyo:

Why is Socrates her bodyguard

blonde_ambition___:

VOTE NANA AMA FOR PRESIDENT 2024!!

teenns_arena:

She’s always a delight watching

joyceoseinketia:

Yes her Exesllency Express one as a president

queenkofficialgh:

She’s so full of lifeI love the way her husband @maxmmens was calmly body guarding her Manager’s duties ✌️

Jackie Appiah Enjoys Ga Kenkey With Fork, Her Manager Sounds Surprised

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has left her manager Samira Yakubu speechless after she picked a fork and used it to eat her plate of Ga kenkey.

The two travelled to the area around Ada Foah for the wedding of Sidiku Buari Samera, who is the younger sister of fellow Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari.

They lodged at Aqua Safari Resort for the weekend. In a video that was spotted on the Snapchat handle of Jackie Appiah, she was seen enjoying her time at the resort and soaking in the breathtaking view of the resort.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh