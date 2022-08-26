The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kantanka Automobile has penned an emotional message to celebrate his father's new age

Kwadwo Safo Jnr, son of Professor Emeritus Safo Kantanka, has reaffirmed his love for his father as the latter clocked 84 years old on Friday, August 26.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kantanka Automobile penned an emotional message to celebrate his father's new age.

''I solemnly swear to keep this smile. I love you so much that God saw reason to bring you back in the form of my son. Love you so much. DAD AND SON,'' he shared with photos on the gram.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr and Apostle Kwadwo Safo. Credit: kwadwosafo_jnr

Source: Instagram

Kwadwo Safo Jnr's touching message to his father, a wealthy Ghanaian clergyman and founder of the automobile company, has gained reactions from social media users.

How Ghanaians reacted online

SSlayis_everywhere said:

Happy birthday. May God bless him.

Esi_the_queen commented:

Ohene kese3 nya nkwa daa.

Eskay_dedon said:

Today is so so special because of them!!! WORLD KANTANKA DAY❤️. EVERYTHING POSITIVE with the "est" suffix forever .... beyond words.

Cobbynani reacted:

Nyame nhyira ne nkwatintin.

Adorablekidssalon commented:

Happy happy birthday.

x__marathonstore said:

Dada nya nkwa daaaaaa.

Yaa_gyekyewaa said:

Long live papa God bless you, son.

The_talentman commented:

Happy birthday to a man who has spent his life being an inspiration to many. We celebrate you sir.

Prostar_collection said:

Nyame 3mawo nkwa tintin Apostle.

Flora.ata.3 commented:

Happy birthday to you, father. May you live long.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka at 73

In a related story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's 73rd birthday party was nothing short of class, grandeur, and extravagance, with family and loved ones in attendance to celebrate his special day.

The founder of Kantanka Automobile turned 73 years old on Thursday, August 26, and was showered with uplifting messages from the press, celebrities, and Ghanaians.

At his 73rd birthday party held in Accra at the mansion of his son, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jr, there were performances from the likes of Kofi Kinaata.

Nana Cheddar throws lavish party

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Freedom Jacob Caesar organised a lavish party for his senior brother to mark his 50th birthday.

There was a display of high taste of class, grandeur, and royalty at the birthday dinner reported to have cost over half a million Ghana cedis, said Pulse Ghana.

The video seen on Freedom Jacob Ceaser's Instagram page was first captioned "Freedom Jacob Ceaser throws $100,000 honouring for his brother @50".

