Celebrated Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas, has delivered a candid Instagram photo flaunting her unblemished skin and curves in a fitting outfit.

The actress sported a T-shirt over what appeared to be skintight leggings that firmly held her curves.

In the shot seen by YEN.com.gh on her Instagram account, the actress is seen without make-up.

Netizens gush over actress Joselyn Dumas. Photo credit: joselyn_dumas

Source: Instagram

The attention-grabbing image has erupted a stir beneath her post, with celebrities in the entertainment industry and fans complimenting her looks.

Read netizens praised the spotless beauty of Joselyn Dumas below:

Giannocaldwell commented:

And you haven’t hit me up yet knowing you are in town .

Chichi.yakubu said:

Shake it up! We see you werrrrking, and it’s beautiful to watch.

Bytalata commented:

Hot girl Samantha .

Iam_joe_trouble001 said:

My everyday crush .

Shoppypee commented:

So Beautiful .

Belove01 said:

Good looking .

