A young woman has recently shared how she received a brand new Jaguar as a birthday present from her husband

A video captured her entering her salon only to find people singing for while a military band played songs for her

@5ktrendywear, a follower of @naadsluxuryhair_ commented: "Awww this is beautiful tapping into this blessing"

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Ghanaian woman has recently taken to social media to announce how her husband pulled a huge surprise on her.

Brand new Jaguar, pretty wife standing beside her new car Photo credit

Source: Instagram

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @naadsluxuryhair_ had her getting entering her salon only to meet people singing a birthday song for her. A military band was also seen in the video.

She was then sent outside, and a brand new Jaguar SUV bought by her husband was brought to her.

The grateful wife shared the video with the caption;

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

I didn’t see this coming. A few min ago, after arriving from Kumasi, my husband said he has gotten some good clients for me, so I should rush to work Becos the woman was coming from Tema. Just to get to my premises to see all these trumpets people. Next thing a car outside

The post got many social media users commenting on it. The post has gathered close to 2,000 likes with over 110 comments.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below;

@minalyntouch replied:

You deserve it Dora. Congratulations ❤️❤️

@5ktrendywear commented:

Awww this is beautiful tapping into this blessing

@de_favourbeauty replied:

Wow congratulations sis more wins ✅

@osty_ray_ventures wrote:

Beautiful congratulations mama Naad ❤

From @becky_bex23:

We are grateful to our Husband ooo

@doubletwin_beauty commented:

God bless your home ! Congratulations

Watch the full video linked below;

Romantic Ghanaian Husband Gifts His Bride A Car On Their Traditional Wedding, Which Doubles As Her Birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man recently got many social media users falling in love after pulling a nice surprise on his traditional wedding ceremony for his bride.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @shegelabobor had the beautiful lady in her gorgeous traditional wear being gifted with a white car. The young lady seemed very surprised by the present. Aside from the day being her traditional wedding, it was also her birthday.

The post was shared with the caption;

Brides Traditional Wedding Day was Her Birthday & the Groom #SURPRISED her with a New Car. Listen to the Grooms Speech

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh