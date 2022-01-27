Joselyn Dumas: Ever-beautiful Ghanaian media personality stuns in new photos

Joselyn Dumas has wowed many people on social media with her matchless beauty in new photos

The actress was seen rocking a brown dress which saw her glowing like a diamond

Joselyn Dumas is noted for the many roles she has played in Ghanaian movies alongside other top actors

Pretty Ghanaian actress, TV show host and brand influencer, Joselyn Dumas, has dazzled in a new set of photos she released on her social media page.

In her latest post on Instagram sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian actress was spotted at what looked like her plush home.

She was seen wearing a brown outfit which fit her so well as she sported her usual beautiful smile and saw her flaunting her stature.

The Adams Apples actress was seen posing on the stairs of what looked like an apartment and complimented her looks with a black handbag.

After posting the photos, the actress captioned them:

"African Queen"

Many fans react to the beautiful photos

Taking to the comment section, fans of the actress were full of praise words as they showered words on her.

aspears came in with the comment:

"Such a Queen!!!"

romanranking wrote:

"Kaineto better get well soon. Don’t play with me ooo"

cocmani borrowed the words of a popular song:

"Who be this sweet gal now"

ttk_jinadu also commented:

"My beautiful person"

sweeth360 had this to say:

"You look lovely in that dress"

There were many such comments and emojis that showed Joselyn Dumas was very much admired by her followers.

