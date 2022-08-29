Fella Makafui stormed the internet with a video of precious moments she has shared with her daughter

Island Frimpong, the daughter of the Ghanaian actress and rapper Medikal, turns two on 30 August 2022

Colleagues and fans of Fella Makafui filled the comments section with early birthday wishes and kind words

Fella Makafui had a proud mother moment on Instagram. Ahead of her daughter's second birthday, she shared a video compilation reminiscing her fun times with Island Frimpong. The actress of YOLO fame uploaded the video onto her Instagram account with over 3.9 Million followers.

Fella Makafui and Daughter Island Frimpong Photo Source: @fellamakafui, @islandfrimpong

Source: Instagram

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fella and Island were captured together in different locations, including a car, bedroom, living room, swimming pool, beachside, and playground, to name a few. The mother and daughter were also sighted playing on a trampoline, bonding on a sofa, and sharing a kiss.

The video also shows a cute side of baby Island Frimpong with her counting coins, smiling and eating. It is great evidence of the star's good relationship with her daughter as she is seen caressing her Island's head. Fella Makafui further reflected on her journey as a mother, using Fireboy DML's Glory as a background song for her video, which has the lyrics;

I'm on a new level now.

Captioning the video, Fella Makafui wrote;

My baby turns 2 on Tuesday. Can’t keep calm ❤️ I love you soo much Island.Happy birthday in advance @islandfrimpong

Celebrities and Fans React To Fella Makafui's Post

kafuidanku

Too much cuteness

nanaromeowelewele

In advance, princess! I have a surprise for you.

cutescilla_19

Right now! herh, how time flies

joshmi_beautyhub

Joy of every mother

ode_maame

Island loves bread paaa o

pr3tty_erica_xo

@fellamakafui, you and island share the same birth month

