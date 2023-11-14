Black Sherif, in an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on her Onua Showtime show, revealed the producer behind most of his songs

The young musician shared that the man's name was Joker and mentioned that he was the one behind most of his popular songs

He explained that the laughing sound heard in most of his songs was Joker's beat tag, which most producers use as an identity

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif, in a chat with Nana Ama McBrown on her Onua Showtime show, spilt the beans on the maestro behind the beats in his hit songs. McBrown probed the artiste about the mysterious laughter that kicks off and ends many of his tracks.

Black Sherif let the cat out of the bag, revealing that it was a producer named Joker.

The young artiste explained that the distinctive laughter heard at the beginning of his songs was not just any laugh, but it was Joker's signature beat tag. He noted that in music production, a beat tag is like a musical signature that producers use to identify their work.

Joker, it seems, has become an integral part of Black Sherif's musical journey, contributing his creative touch to many of the Blacko's popular songs and his first studio album, The Villain I Never Was. Joker's beat tag has become synonymous with Black Sherif's unique sound.

Black Sherif warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Blacko weapon said:

Blacko funny pass everyone wuwuhaha

Meta Force Ecosystem commented:

I love this guy die.. He still gold on to his old pals

Don Ayaayi reacted:

Blacko is gee , he never sell out . He paves ways for all his team as well

