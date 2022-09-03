Actress Nadia Buari has released honest photos showing her face with no beauty-enhancing product

The candid images show the celebrated Ghanaian movie A-lister and her sister, Samera Buari, in no make-up

Fans who saw the revealing pictures highlighting the duo's natural beauty expressed admiration for them

Beautiful actress, Nadia Buari, has set pulses positively racing with candid photos showing her face with no beauty-enhancing product or accessories.

In the shots on her Instagram account, the Ghanaian movie A-lister posed with her sister, Samera Buari.

The pair appeared in the honest photos sporting no make-up, and the frames are enough to warm hearts.

''Look in the mirror, that’s who your competition is. So always strive to be the best version of yourself,'' she captioned the snaps.

Nadia Buari and her sister's no-makeup pictures are revealing as they spotlight her natural beauty, and fans agreed.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

How netizens reacted

Ransford_kemson said:

The love of my life.

Jeedrogersgh reacted:

Maaaaaaaa G!

Miss_akua.esq said:

Hey beautiful.

Director_ckay commented:

African queen.

Justice4eva said:

Wow.

Nadia Buari's Sister Samera and Her Fiancé Marry

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nadia Buari's sister, Samera Buari, and her sweetheart Seloame Baëta have tied the knot in a private traditional wedding.

It is not clear when the pair married, but their wedding visuals surfaced not long after the actress wished her sister and her lover well.

''These two, mehnnn. Here's to a lifetime full of happiness and love,'' Nadia Buari shared with their pre-wedding snaps on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh