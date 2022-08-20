Actress Nadia Buari's sister, Samera Buari, and her sweetheart Seloame Baëta have married in a private traditional wedding

Gifty Dumelo, the wife of actor John Dumelo, confirmed the wedding in an Instagram post consisting of visuals from the ceremony

Members of the cyber community have taken to the comment section to wish Samera and her husband well

Actress Nadia Buari's sister, Samera Buari, and her sweetheart Seloame Baëta have tied the knot in a private traditional wedding.

It is not clear when the pair married, but their wedding visuals surfaced not long after the actress wished her sister and her lover well.

These two, mehnnn. Here's to a lifetime full of happiness and love,'' Nadia Buari shared with their pre-wedding snaps on Instagram.

Photos of Nadia Buari, her sister Samera and her husband, Gifty Dumelo. Credit: missgeeonly

Source: Instagram

In a subsequent post on the verified account of Gifty Dumelo, the wife of actor John Dumelo wrote:

Congratulations, @samera_buari. You made such a beautiful bride.

Gifty Dumelo (missgeeonly) shared stunning visuals consisting of a video of Samera Buari surrounded by her mother and sisters on her wedding day.

Fans took to the comment section to wish the newlyweds well. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Ghanaians react to beautiful visuals

Ericopokumoses9 said:

Congratulations to Samera Buari.

Sweetiesara4 said:

Wow, you guys are looking so beautiful you guys are so blessings.

Oteng.philippa commented:

How come the bride and her sisters plus friends are all wearing the same color as the bride.

Gertymiss replied:

@akuababy5 she just asked a question, why so violent, you must be a sad person.

Mamasalonevalo commented:

Congratulations mama.

Purehairlondon said:

You ladies look beautiful ❤️

Realnadine_xx said:

I'm not a prophetess but I legit saw this coming A big congratulations Sam❤️.

Jenitatwins commented:

You look great Mrs dumelo.

Teenns_arena said:

Beautiful.

Teenns_arena commented:

Nadia Buari Announces Sister's wedding

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nadia Buari announced that her beloved sister Sidiku Buari Samera is soon getting hitched.

With excitement, she took to her official Instagram page to share that her sister would be getting married.

Samera, a rapper with the stage name Esbee, would tie the knot with Seloame Baëta, who works as a Project Engineer at Cenpower.

Source: YEN.com.gh