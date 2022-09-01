Kumawood actress-turned-evangelist Gloria Kani has shared more photos from her private wedding

One of the photos shared on her Instagram page showed Kani in a lovely pose with her husband

The beautiful photos have garnered many congratulations from the actress' followers on social media

Kumawood actress-turned-evangelist Gloria Kani has shared another photo from her recently held a wedding.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Gloria Kani, got married in what could be described as a lowkey wedding.

While it was not known when exactly the actress tied the knot, she shared a video from the ceremony on social media.

Gloria Kani has shared an image with her husband at her wedding. Photo source: @kanigloria

Source: Instagram

Following the video which was shared on Tuesday, August 3, 2022, the actress decided to share more images from the ceremony.

One of the new photos she shared on her Instagram page shows Gloria Kani and her husband in a loved-up pose. Dressed in her colourful kente, Kani had her husband matching her colours in an 'agbada'.

The man held Kani by the waist while she held his hands while showing off her ring and smiling for the camera.

Sharing the photo, the actress showered praises on her husband. She also expressed gratitude to Vivian Jill.

"My king ,my lord ,de husband of my youth thank you for making me proud , thank you for making me believe in real love again @vivian_jill_lawrence mum am speechless de very fast day you came to my house my mum asked a lot of questions how did I meet you and a whole lot because how possible with all the stories around me on the internet but almost 3years now you have still kept Tu every single word you told me and finally we are here this is the making of de lord," she said.

Another photo had the actress posing with her mother.

Gloria Kani's fans congratulate her on wedding

Kani's latest post has got many of her followers congratulating her on the marriage. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh sighted.

abenaghanaofficial said

"Congratulations Akumaa May God Bless Your Home ."

emeliabrobbey

"Congratulations "

elvisamoh_takyi23

"Congrats sis God bless your union ."

ephyapapabi1 said

"God bless you both...God is the greatest ."

billgift4fashion

"Congratulations ❤️what God cannot do does not exist He is urs so please dont hide him waii❤️."

Tracey Boakye's wedding

The wedding Gloria Kani comes just about one month after her Kumawood colleague, Tracey Boakye got married to Frank Badu Ntiamoah

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Tracey and Frank who is also a Kumawood actor got married in Kumasi on July 29.

