Beyoncé Knowles is regarded as one of the greatest artists to walk the face of the earth hence her grand birthday messages

The star's fans, known as the BeyHive, buzzed their way to social media to celebrate their queen, shooting her name to the top of Twitter trends

Many celebrated the icon's special day with touching tributes, throwback pictures and videos

Beyoncé is celebrating another trip around the sun; her fans didn't miss the chance to celebrate their favourite.

The mega star's name has been trending on social media platforms as her legion of fans shared touching tributes to the Irreplaceable hitmaker.

Many Twitter users described the multiple Grammy Awards-winning star as one of the greatest and most decorated artists of our time. Beyoncé has also been described as a trailblazer in the music industry.

@FANTASlTlON said:

"happy birthday mother #Beyoncé may you continue to deliver excellence, inspire us all and enjoy life i love you ❤️."

@BeyLegion said:

"She's one of one. She's number one. She's the only one. Still on top 25 years into her career. Her extraordinary talent and artistry only keep expanding, and her influence and impact remain undisputed. Happy 41st birthday to the greatest performer of all time. "

@PopBase commented:

"Happy 41st birthday to the legendary Beyoncé. The vocalist has built a legacy unlike any other with one of the most acclaimed discographies ever, which has earned the most Grammys of all time by any woman. She is recognized by Rolling Stone as the greatest living entertainer."

@iwilliampj_ noted:

"Happy Birthday to my dearest Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, the way this woman has inspired me and touched my life is immeasurable. I’m so thankful for her work, her prescience, her voice, and her legacy. There’s no one quite like her."

@MJFINESSELOVER added:

"Happy 41st Birthday to a living legend, visionary, trailblazer, entertainer, and businesswoman, the incomparable Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter! #BeyDay "

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Snub Met Gala as They Enjoy Lovely Vacation in Europe

In a previous entertainment news, YEN.com.gh reported that Singer Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z were missing at the Met Gala, but that appeared to be 100% out of their minds as they enjoyed time together.

According to Elle, the couple were enjoying vacay in Cannes, France and seemed to have the time of their life.

According to photos shared by Beyoncé on her Instagram, the couple appeared to be having the times of their lives as they continued to celebrate Beyoncé turning 40.

