Celebrated dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has given fans a recent glimpse of his adoring relationship with his children

The Ghanaian dancehall star captured a doting moment with his kids eating ice cream during an outing with them

While some fans loved the adorable father-children moment in a video, the musician's daughter grabbed the attention of some

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has given fans a recent glimpse of his doting relationship with his children during an outing.

The Activate hit singer captured an adoring moment with his daughter Catherine Jidula Satekla and son Janam Joachim Satekla. The children were filmed eating ice cream while spending time with their father in one of his luxury whips.

Photos of Stonebwoy and his children. Credit: slayis_everywhere/@bhadext.

Stonebwoy and the children were with a male colleague who sat next to his daughter in the back seat of the car.

Fans love father-children relationship

The sweet moment between the award-winning musician and his children has gained reactions from netizens. While some fans loved the doting father-children relationship, the musician's daughter grabbed the attention of some.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

How Ghanaians reacted to the video

Abena_gyabaa asked:

Nice video, but why do they have plastic covering the car seats?

Onthemoveo replied:

@abena_gyabaa to not mess up the seats. That ice cream would be all over the seats.

Ghana_encyclopedia said:

Beautiful.

Adobea_queenie_22 shared:

It is Jaja’s face for meee.

Fossy1 posted:

Is the end for me.

Stonebwoy teaches his son Janam Ewe in video

Still on the celebrity and his family, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Stonebwoy, real name Livingstone Etse Satekla, has been a doting parent to his two children, Catherine Jidula Satekla and Janam Joachim Satekla.

The Ghanaian powerhouse dancehall artiste provides emotional, financial, and spiritual support to his children, and a recent video of him bonding with his son is one of the most beautiful things on the internet.

Stonebwoy regularly finds time to create beautiful memories with his children, and opulent visuals of such moments have always been captured on camera. On his son's Instagram page, where he has amassed over 45,000 followers, there're visuals of the Ghanaian musician having fun times with his son.

Source: YEN.com.gh