Issahaku, in a video, sang Fancy Gadam's song For You with his Leicester City teammate Kelechi Iheanacho

In the footage, Iheanacho, who is Nigerian, could not sing the song, but Issahaku encouraged him, and they sang it together

The video was shared by Fancy Gadam on TikTok as he was elated by the PR Issahaku had given him and his song

Ghanaian footballer and Leicester City star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and teammate Kelechi Iheanacho, in a video, showed off their playful side by singing Fancy Gadam's new song For You. The video, which was shared on TikTok, quickly gained attention and warm responses from fans.

In the footage, the two football stars could be seen sitting in a vehicle, with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku leading the sing-along session. As they attempted to sing the tune, Iheanacho, who is from Nigeria, struggled with the lyrics. However, Issahaku encouraged him as they chanted the song's hook together.

The video showed the beautiful bond between the two stars as they enjoyed the melodious tune.

Fancy Gadam, the artiste behind the song, shared the video on the social media app TikTok, expressing his joy at the support from the football duo. Fans of the singer encouraged him to promote the song more as it was a good tune.

Issahaku and Iheanacho warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Heem123 said:

Iheanacho really likes the song

GENERAL commented:

I never see Iheanacho dancing but Fatawu go influence am this boy err

Sim1 said:

Fancy Gadam Songs has some kid of spirit omg

OsmanNurudeen21 wrote:

fancy gadam u are always the best when it comes to music may Allah continue to bless you more and more

Issahaku gets teased by Ndidi

In another story, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, in a hilarious video, was spotted napping during a training session in the gym by teammate Wilfred Ndidi.

The Nigerian superstar started taking a video of the Ghanaian and teased him that he came all the way from Africa to sleep in training.

The hilarious banter between the two teammates got many social media users laughing as they admired their bond.

