Beautiful singer, Hajia4reall, has turned heads with a video showing maximum cleavage in a revealing outfit

The Badder Than hitmaker was filmed as she posed to show off her flawless looks while stepping out

The Instagram footage has received nearly 19,000 views at the time of this publication, with entertainers and many fans expressing admiration for her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Gorgeous Ghanaian singer Hajia4reall, born Mona Faiz Montrage, has turned heads with a video showing maximum cleavage in an outfit with a revealing chest line.

The 30-year-old singer's colourful dress reveals maximum skin. Hajia4reall put on a generous display of her looks as she posed in the dress.

The Badder Than hit singer also showed her luxury mini bag pairing her gorgeous look in the clip on her verified Instagram account. Her ensemble featured coordinating hair extensions and glittering bangles.

Photos of Hajia4reall. Credit: hajia4reall.

Source: Instagram

Owning her beauty with confidence

Hajia4reall flexed her beauty as she posed at the entrance of her house, repeating a voiceover saying, ''she's a fine babe, and she'll show it off''.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her clip has received nearly 19,000 views and massive comments at the time of this publication. Entertainers, including actress Joselyne Dumas, as well as fans, expressed admiration for her.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Read how a celebrity and fans gushed over the gorgeous singer

Joselyn Dumas posted:

We are sorry we didn’t mean to offend you .

Divinecaseygh commented:

Finest Babe Love Ya, @hajia4reall.

Kofiyaga_ky said:

Happiness is a free therapy ❤️❤️.

Hajia Bintu Flaunts Belly Piercing as She Shakes Her Hips; Men Drool

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian socialite and TikToker, Hajia Bintu, showed off her famous figure to the world, and the spicy video has social media users over themselves.

In the clip, the socialite modelled a revealing dress showing her belly piercing and accentuating her assets. Hajia Bintu sported long black hair extensions that perfectly spotlighted her gorgeous personality.

The socialite was having fun as she showed off her famous figure to the camera while bouncing her hips with glee. Fans, especially men, trooped to the comment section in droves and gushed over her alluring beauty.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh