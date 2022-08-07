Ace broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi's first daugther, Fafa Kayi, has graduated from Academic City City University College

Fafa, the daughter of Sefa Kayi and actress Irene Opare, graduated as the best student in Communication Art

The 23-year-old has shared beautiful photos and videos with her father and mother at the graduation as she celebrated her her achievement

Fafa Yawa Kayi, the daughter of Peace FM broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi and ace actress Irene Opare, graduated from school with flying colours.

Fafa who attended Academic City University College, graduate with First Class honours and also emerged as the Best Student in Communication Art.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the proud mother of Fafa took to social media to celebrate her daughter's achievement.

Fafa, the daughter of Kwame Sefa Kayi and Irene Opare has graduate from he university Photo source: @_fafakayi

Sharing a video from the graduation ceremony on Saturday, August 6, 2022, Fafa's mother wrote:

'Congratulations to my daughter @fafakayi. Best Student in Communication Art. I'm proud of you ❤️ To God be the Glory."

Hours after her mother's video, Fafa has taken to Instagram to share more images from her graduation. The images include photos and videos.

The photos as sighted by YEN.com.gh show Fafa dressed in a colourful academic gown with a black hat. She posed with her parents, schoolmates, and others. In one of the photos, she got a warm hug from her father.

The videos showed her standing with her mother and flaunting the academic laurels she had just won. She looked very excited in the videos.

Sharing the images, Fafa noted she has the grace of God and was bound to be successul.

"Indeed a Graced Woman Never Fails ❤️❤️," she said.

Congrats pour in for Fafa Kayi

After Fafa shared the graduation photos and videos, many of her followers have taken to the comment section to congratulate her.

Fafa Kayi's birthday

Meanwhile YEN.com.gh previoulsy reported that Fafa, turned 23 years old and celebrated in a grand style with family and friends.

The 23-year-old has shared videos from her birthday celebration including a special moment with her father.

Source: YEN.com.gh