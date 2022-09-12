Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable celebrities in the country, and she doesn't hide that fact

In recent photos she shared on her official Instagram page, she flaunted a mini designer bag, and YEN.com.gh has put together details of the bag

Meanwhile, many ardent followers of the actress have flooded her comment section with love emojis and beautiful messages

The price of one of the designer bags that Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah owns has surfaced online after some digging by YEN.com.gh.

Jackie Appiah. Photo Source: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

In a recent photo she shared on her official Instagram page, Jackie was seen beaming with smiles as she enjoyed her weekend.

Captioning the post, she wrote,

Saturday vibes

In the photo, she was wearing a white dress and a pair of white sandals to match her dress. To accessories her look, she wore a wristwatch and a blue diamond bracelet, and a diamond necklace.

Her makeup was flawless, and she flaunted her ever-white teeth and charming smile.

On the table was a glass of cocktail, her phone, and her cute mini bag. However, among all the items on the table, it was her mini bag that stood out.

It was a Fendi designer bag in the colour red. The model of the bag was a Kan I F small leather mini bag. From videos from her travels abroad, Jackie always goes in for original designer items.

Per the price details on the official Fendi website, the bag costs €2000, which is approximately GH₵ 20,485.14 with the current exchange rate per Google.

Many gush over Jackie Appiah's stunning beauty

gloriaosarfo:

Jackie❤❤

onyiialexx:

Cute smile

dianaprettykeyla:

❤️Pretty

wonderboy396:

U look great ❤️

po.rtia724:

Beautiful adwoa...

derrick_vybz_3:

Really beautiful

godonuveveronica:

My crush❤️

maameowusuaa30:

My Lovely Role Model❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

sandycabrera901:

This smile

