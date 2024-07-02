Sarkodie is set to perform at the opening ceremony of this year's Olympic Games in Paris, France

The rapper's DJ, DJ Mensah, broke the news during a recent interview with Asaase Radio

The performance will kickstart the rapper's European tour, which will see him perform in other major cities

Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, will perform at the opening show for this year's Olympics in Paris.

In an interview with DJ Mensah, Sarkodie's DJ, he disclosed the rapper's upcoming shows in Europe.

The news about Sarkodie's upcoming performance in Paris has sparked significant excitement online.

Sarkodie to storm Europe this year

Sarkodie has yet to react to his stint at the upcoming Olympics in Paris as disclosed by DJ Mensah.

For the first time in the competition's history, this year's opening ceremony, directed by Thomas Jolly, will be held outside an Olympics stadium.

The ceremony is estimated to have about six hundred thousand spectators in attendance and broadcast to 80 giant screens in public.

Sarkodie's performance is likely to be the start of a European run for the Ghanaian rapper. On June 29, he announced an Amsterdam leg set to happen at the distinguished Paradiso live music venue.

The 1750-capacity hall opened in 1968 and has served as a tour stop for various legends, including Adele, Lady Gaga and the Rolling Stones.

Fans react to Sarkodie's show

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sarkodie's upcoming performance at this year's Olympics.

@kwabenaofficial wrote:

All this with no major label

@jayrit_ commented:

by now agenda boys a lace ammia mu pampii. dj mensah de asem aba

@Sir_Hawk remarked:

Independent Artist bagging major gigs. ObidiHova for a reason.

Sarkodie's African rappers on new cypher

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hnnessy African had released its highly anticipated Cypher featuring Sarkodie.

Sarkodie performed alongside Maglera Doe Boy, Didi B, Young Lunya, Khaligraph Jones, and Ladipoe in a highly-anticipated 8-minute rap performance to celebrate the Hip-hop genre and thrill music fans worldwide.

