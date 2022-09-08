The 2022 Best Graduating Student of the University of Ghana has gained admission into the New York University Tisch School of the Arts

Xorlali Plange Fiamafle will be pursuing his master's degree at the reputable university in the United States of America

A video of Fiamafle, who doubles as a fashion designer, has sparked divided reactions after it surfaced online

Xorlali Plange Fiamafle, a University of Ghana alumnus, has gained admission into the New York University Tisch School of the Arts to pursue his master's degree.

The 2022 Best Graduating Student and fashion designer proved that he can strut the catwalk in heels with some mastered spins.

Sharing the milestone online

Fiamafle took to his socials to share a video of himself walking outside in New York after he arrived in the city.

Photos of Xorlali Plange Fiamafle. Credit: @xorlaliplange

Source: Twitter

Posing with confidence

The clip begins with him striking a pose and gazing upwards before doing a spin and strutting a catwalk.

Plange donned a fitting jumpsuit with glitters and a sash, but his choice of footwear added swag to his vibey personality.

At a point in the footage, he confidently strutted down towards the camera while showing off his slender figure.

While it may be surprising to some, he is used to heels, but his clip has gained divided reactions online. YEN.com.gh shared some of the views below:

Social media reactions

@alvin_ampiah said:

Charley, congratulations. Hopefully, you'll be the next Ghanaian mind taking the fashion world to the next level like Edward Enninful and the late Virgil Abloh. All the best.

@Gil_berrt said:

Congrats to him.

@grey_wuuf reacted:

God gave us Ewe people some kind of special brain!

@itstorialove said:

Good Luck to him. NYU is a great school, especially if he is doing fashion he is in good hands.

University of Ghana Best Graduating Student

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @xorlaliplange had him wearing a mini lady's jumpsuit and dancing to a Kwabena Kwabena song with a guy.

In the video, Xorlali wrote; "I couldn't have asked for a happier working environment"

Source: YEN.com.gh