A throwback video of Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Fella Precious Makafui has surfaced online and many can't get over how grown she has become

In the video she danced with so much energy and enthusiasm as she flaunted her white brand new 2013 Hyundai Elantra

Many have hailed the business mogul's dancing skills, with many others also talking about her drastic transformation

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

An old video of Ghanaian actress and filmmaker, Fella Precious Makafui, has surfaced online and many people can't keep calm about it.

Fella Makafui. Photo Source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

In the video, the young budding actress at the time was dancing in front of the driver's door side of her car. It was a white 2013 Hyundai Elantra car that was spottled in the video and it looked brand new.

Fella Makafui danced with so much excitement as she opened the car door and got to dancing. From the video, she looked much more slimmer than her current self. And she had her signature hairdo.

She was wearing a pair of black jeans that were torn on the knee side. She paired it with a black and white stripped long sleeves shirt.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Many people on social media have commented about the business mogul's phenomenal body transformation from when she jumped onto the movie scene in Ghana to how she looks now.

Many people react to an old video of Fella Makafui dancing

sweet_maame_adwoa:

Nyame ay3 bi ama Fella oo

gh_qwamesly198:

Give dem

teenns_arena:

She has always been a mood

thedangmeraplegend:

MDK standing renovation❤️❤️

queen_naa_gh:

God is good

yrn.luch:

Nyash is good

Serwaa Amihere Throwback Photo Shows How Her Beauty Has Elevated Over Time

A throwback photo of award-winning broadcaster and producer Serwaa Amihere has emerged online, and netizens can't keep calm.

In the old photo, she was spotted wearing a white t-shirt dress with red flower prints throughout the fabric to create a lovely design. The collar of the t-shirt dress was also red, the plunging neckline was also covered with red fabric, and the short sleeves hem was also designed with red fabric.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh