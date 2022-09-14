Former Manchester United and France footballer Patrice Evra has been having fun since arriving in Ghana on Monday

Evra has been spotted whiling time with renowned broadcaster and GHOne TV General Manager Nana Aba Anamoah

In a video, Nana Aba was seen teaching Evra how to sing one of Black Sherif's popular songs

Former France and Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has been a good time in Ghana, thanks to broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah.

Evra arrived in the country on Monday, September 12, 2022, and has been having so much fun.

In his latest video, the former France international has been spotted spending time with Nana Aba in what looks like the broadcaster's office.

Nana Aba Anamoah just taught Patrice Evra how to rap Black Sherif's song @thenanaaba

Sitting down and drinking from a small bottle, Evra held out a phone while lack Sherif's Second Sermon played in the background.

Nana Aba sang along with the lyrics and urged Evra to follow suit. He obliged and started singing parts of the chorus of the song.

Realising that he had got parts of the lyrics right, Evra shouted in excitement saying:

"I can sing it."

The video was shared on Nana Aba Anamoah's Instagram page with a caption suggesting that Evra was playing a game on the phone.

"I LOVE THIS GAME ," her caption read.

Nana Aba and Evra's video stirs reactions

The video of Nana Aba's interaction with Patrice Evra has stirred funny reactions from her followers on social media.

Below are some of the reactions sighted by YEN.com.gh.

gracearhinful44 said:

"He's enjoying Ghana than us eeii ."

don_be_late said:

"Nana nya ntoboase na brofo no ano3den wai."

nathanclark772

" Nana Aba."

