Former Manchester United and France defender Patrice Evra has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Evra, who arrived in Ghana on Monday night, visited the president at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was accompanied on the visit by Nana Aba Anamoah, the General Manager of GHOne TV.

Photos from the visit of Evra shared on President Akufo-Addo's official Facebook page show the former Manchester United dressed in a fine suit.

Patrice Evra has called on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House Photo source: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

Upon seeing the president, Evra stretched out his hands to exchange greetings with Akufo-Addo.

After the greetings, they sat for a brief conversation before they took pictures with the other people present. Notable among those at the meeting was Abraham Boakye, popularly known as One-man Supporter.

See the photos below:

Ghanaians react to Akufo-Addo and Evra's photos

The photos of Evra and Akufo-Addo have stirred massive reactions on social media. While some welcomed the former France international, others observed the difference in the height of the two.

Sodoke Stephen said:

"I thought Evra is short."

Nyameba Sons said:

"So Evra is taller than NANA ADDO and our president is also taller than Nana Aba ,this world is not fair."

Abdul Hamid said:

"At long last nana is taller than somebody in this country. We love u nana ado Dee."

Chris Afari said:

"Nana Addo is taller than someone in Ghana oooooo."

Mohammed Faruq said:

"My hardworking President and my great left back Patrice Evra ❤️✊."

Source: YEN.com.gh