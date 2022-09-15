An old man maintained full focus as he watched Sabinus' comedy skit on the phone with someone who had not seen it before

The man told the person to wait for the most interesting part of the video as he laughed hard seconds after

Reacting to the wonderful moment, Sabinus said that he is grateful to God that many people, irrespective of their ages, find him funny

A video has shown the moment an old man had a funny reaction while watching Sabinus' comedy skit on his phone.

In a clip shared on Instagram and has gone viral online, the man told the person who was with him to hold on to see the best part.

When the old man got to where the real fun was, he could not help but laugh hard. He was so engrossed.

Sabinus reacts to video

In reaction to the video, Sabinus said:

"My Biggest Joy As An Entertainer When My Comedy Satistfy Every Age And Class. God Thank You For This Gift And Life. Thanks My Lovely Fans."

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail Sabinus

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

dee1l33 said:

"You be legend normally."

omaliicha said:

"You are awesome Mr funny very awesome and intelligent. The ability to make people laugh without being distasteful or vile is genius."

uncle_jeff_official2 said:

"Every age from childhood to adulthood. Your comedy is one every parents will be proud to allow their children watch."

cassidyng1 said:

"You're the only comedian whose content is widely accepted by people of all age, keep being you."

oluwapreshuz said:

"Thanks to God for the unending wisdom."

princechinedum96 said:

"That's why u are the best."

Entertainer speaks about Sabinus

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian website Legit.ng earlier reported that King Zephyr, a rapper, shared some of his worst experiences as an entertainer and why he holds his friend Sabinus in very high esteem.

King Zephyr also spoke about his relationship with the famous comic and skit maker. He revealed that Mr Funny was once a rapper. He shared what it was like growing up with him in the entertainment industry in Port Harcourt:

"I will always refer to Sabinus as my guy because he’s a good man that doesn’t let success mess with his relationship with the people he grew up with in the entertainment industry..."

