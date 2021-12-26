Hajia Bintu has wowed social media users with her stunning photos on Boxing Day

In the photos, the Tik Tok star flaunted her beauty and her nice personal car

Hajia BIntu's photos have attracted some reactions from her loyal followers on Instagram

Tik Tok star, Hajia Bintu, has announced her presence in the festive season with stunning photos.

Hajia Bintu has decided to shake some tables with her latest photos she released on her Instagram handle.

As the many are observing Boxing Day on December 26, Hajia Bintu has also taken it to another level.

Hajia Bintu: Tik Tok star boxes fans on IG with awesome photos on Boxing Day (Photo credit: Hajia Bintu/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has sighted three photos released by Hajia Bintu to celebrate the occasion.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Hajia Bintu is captured wearing a fitting outfit.

She looks so beautiful with her lovely hairstyle as she posed beside her car.

Her caption read: "Happy Sunday."

Fans reaction:

@_on_drip:

"A perfect day."

@faze_e226:

"Happy Sunday to you too."

@iamwendy_model:

"Adams apple."

@gabrieljesusprodigal:

"Nice swty Merry Christmas."

Source: YEN.com.gh