Linda Osei, the mother of Tik Tok star Felicia Osei, has hit back at comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger over recent attacks on her family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Afia Schwar who recently went into a banter with Linda Osei who is a popular Tik Tok user herself rekindled the 'beef' in the past few days.

Among many things, Schwar claimed Linda's children including Felicia were wayward but finds it necessary to talk about the children of others and went ahead to place a curse on them.

Linda Osei has fired back at Afia Schwar Photo source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger, @kofios

Source: Instagram

Not long after Schwar's video, Linda Osei has replied with fire and brimstone. In her latest video, the UK-based mother declared that she was ready to meet Schwar boot-for-boot if it was insults she wants.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Replying to an earlier claim by Schwar that she was 'ashawo', Linda referenced the circumstances of Schwar's failed marriage with Abrokwah to prove her wrong.

She switched her gear up to rain insults on Schwar describing her as a worthless woman.

"Obaa tantan s3 wo...obaa basia w'abobo apo s3 nsu kankan mu ahwede3...wo ho kankan s3 abura a y3ntumi nsa," she said.

Ghanaians react to Linda Osei's reply to Afia Schwar

agyemang.gabriella said:

" She has come back stronger if Asibolanga won’t accept her advice and stop everything then she’s in for vawulence and we are here to give scores."

airquah__adepa said:

Awww I like dis...Maa Linda give it to her back to back...don't let Felicia intervene we beg paa

mimisempire111 said:

Maa Linda no de cary last

obaa_yaa_black said:

Thanks for the birthday gift

miss_trudy2 said:

Please maa Linda’s kids shouldn’t tell her stop ooo. Nooo. Am loving the reply Afia is fooling too much.

originalahenfowaa said:

Give it to her back to back stupid woman like Afia i don't even know why the child right organization hasn't taken Pena from her so she can bleed more akpeteshinii baa saa no mtcheeew nano posiii sɛ wɔmafunu

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh