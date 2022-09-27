Ghanaian socialite and actress Akuapem Poloo has been spotted giving an electrifying performance on stage at the just-ended concert held in Labadi

The concert was organised by musician AK Songstress, and it was dubbed Era Concert, where Akuapem Poloo was billed to perform

The video has sparked diverse reactions from Netizens as some wonder whether she has truly changed after converting to Islam

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian socialite and actress, Akuapem Poloo, has taken the internet by storm with her usual dance moves, which she was known for before converting to Islam.

Akuapem Poloo, Photo Source: @akuapem_poloo

Source: Instagram

After she converted to Islam on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, many thought it was a publicity stunt. However, she showed videos of herself visiting the Mosque, praying with her fellow Muslim brothers and sisters, and attending classes to immerse herself in the religion.

Many had high expectations of her after she converted. Since Akuapem Poloo was known for shaking her backside to sell her honey, many figured she would leave that behind after becoming a Muslim.

In a recent video that was shared on her officially verified Instagram page, she gave fire dance moves on stage as the crowd cheered her on.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The event was held at Labadi, and it was a concert which was organised by Ghanaian musician AK Songstress. The concert was dubbed Era Concert.

The video of Akuapem Poloo dancing has triggered various reactions from Netizens

ettybedi:

Charleyyyy you do alll ❤️

aksongstress:

Love you, girl @akuapem_poloo ❤❤❤

gabrieljesusprodigal:

Lovely❤️

dorsippe16:

You did all, don't let anyone take your happiness ❤️

niidephotographer:

Eiii wat dey happen

efya_harmless:

Am coming for training, so Next time u go with me ❤️

debbys_world:

The energy alone

imkorkor:

Imam pls if you’re not doing anything pls, come and see Amelia

Cardi B Hints at 1st Wedding With Offset After 5 Years of Marriage, Netizens React: “He’s Still Gonna Cheat”

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Cardi B and Offset have been together for years, and the couple never had a wedding.

The Bodak Yellow rapper reminded everyone that she did not have a formal occasion for their union and now wants to do something about it.

Cardi B showed signs that she was ready to have the official event confirming her as a married woman. Some internet trolls reminded Cardi B of what Offset has been up to during their marriage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh