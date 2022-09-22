Nana Ama McBrown and fellow actress Mercy Asiedu have pleased folks on social media as a cute video of them dancing went viral

The two beautiful actresses showed that age was just a number as they twirled and whined energetically to a gospel tune

The two superstars had a good time and were all smiles throughout the beautiful video, which got folks complimenting them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and fellow actress Mercy Asiedu recently met, and it was a legendary linkup as two of the entertainment industry's heavyweights bonded and made videos dancing.

The two Kumawood icons showed fans that age could not limit them as they showed off their energetic dance moves to a gospel tune which played in the background.

Nana Ama McBrown And Mercy Asiedu Dancing Source: iamamamcbrowng

Source: Instagram

McBrown and Ohemaa were all smiles throughout the footage as they enjoyed each other's company. The video was taken on the set of Nana Ama's McBrown's Kitchen show. McBrown and Mercy Asiedu are two of the most popular Kumawood actresses and have contributed their quota to making the Ghanaian movie industry what it is today.

McBrown hardly features in movies as she is now a big brand and has multiple brand ambassador deals. Mercy Asiedu is now married to a king and does music on the side too.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It is safe to say the two great women have done and achieved a lot in their careers. They now chill and have fun in their free time.

Ohemaa Mercy and McBrown Impress Fans

Sezycaro1 said:

Mrs Mensah ,I really love ur outfit,u r indeed a married woman keep it up

afia baakope commented:

You just gain a follower. I love you empress keep inspiring me❤️❤️❤️

nanatemahgolden wrote:

Oheneyere Papa bi

Cristential456 also said:

Mommy you do all

Nana Ama McBrown: Ghanaian Actress Flaunts Airconditioned Room Filled With Shoes; Video Sparks Reactions

In a similar story, Veteran actress Nana Ama McBrown has captured the attention of Ghanaians on social media after she shared a video of her airconditioned shoe room.

In the video, Nana Ama danced joyously in the room filled with multiple designer footwear and heels.

The video sparked reactions amongst netizens, with some admiring Nana Ama's opulent lifestyle while others felt it was an unnecessary show-off.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh