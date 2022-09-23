Ghanaian musician Black Sherif surprised the CEO of Cybele Energy, Beatrice Mensah Tayui, on her birthday and took some photos with her

Beatrice Mensah Tayui was happy about the young musician visiting her on her birthday and shared the beautiful photos they took on Twitter

The beautiful photos made many tweeps happy as they were excited to see Black Sherif link up with prominent people in society

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Young Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, paid CEO of Cybele Energy, Beatrice Mensah Tayui a surprise visit on her birthday.

The 'Kweku The Traveller' hit maker made the CEO's special day a blissful one as he spent time with her.

Black Sherif And Beatrice Source: Bmtayui, blackosherif

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif and Beatrice took some adorable photos which she proudly shared on her Twitter page. In one of the photos, Black Sherif smiled happily and took photos of Beatrice while she cut her birthday cake with her little girl.

Beatrice took to Twitter to thank Black Sherif for making her day a blissful one. The CEO turned a day older on Thursday, 22nd September and many people wished her a happy birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Brief Biography Of Beatrice Mensah Tayui

Mrs. Beatrice Mensah Tayui is one of the most celebrated female entrepreneurs in Ghana. With a concentration on oil and gas in Sub-Saharan Africa, Beatrice Mensah Tayui is a seasoned chief executive officer who leads and runs cutting-edge businesses on the global stage.

Her financial savvy has given her the opportunity to serve on a number of foundation and company boards. She is an investment strategist and economist with strong business judgment and a great eye for chances in the oil and gas industry.

Fans Fawn Over Beatrice And Black Sherif

Modest Akosuah Moore Asante Konadu wished the CEO a happy birthday:

Happiest birthday Ma’am. May the Lord continue to bless and keep you

TonyTara11 also wrote:

Allah Blacko be getting invites from top top guys

asiome1234 also commented:

Happy Birthday Madam. Good health is my Prayer for You

Black Sherif: Soja Surpasses 500k Streams On Audiomack; Peeps Impressed

In other news, Black Sherif recently released his brand new song 'Soja' on all streaming platforms, and it has gotten over 500k streams on Audiomack already.

The passionate song which talks about Blacko's struggles and trials, received a lot of love and attention from.

Ghanaians Black Sherif has become a household name in the Ghanaian music scene, and many are happy to see him succeed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh