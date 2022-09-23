Sarkodie is gearing up for his performance at the Global Citizen Festival to be held on Saturday, 24 September 2022

The rapper took to social media to remind fans of the festival and show them his preparations ahead of the event

Fans could not help but notice Sarkodie's simple yet trendy ensemble as he rocked designer brands

Sarkodie is a busy man. First, the award-winning rapper dropped Labadi, a King Promise-assisted single from his upcoming JAMZ album. Then, as he began promotions for the single, Sarkodie stopped at the Black Stars Square for a sound check ahead of the Global Citizen Festival.

Sarkodie looking dapper

As customary of the Adonai rapper, Sarkodie stepped out in style, rocking a white Cole Buxton t-shirt on black shorts. He completed his look with a pair of Nike Dunk sneakers and a red scarf with white polka dots.

Posting a photo collection on Instagram, Sarkodie shared several pictures of his stage rehearsal. He also included pictures of himself getting off the stage and walking with his crew. Captioning the post, he wrote;

Sound check yesterday || @glblctzn tomorrow #Labadi

The Global Citizen Festival will take place on Saturday, 24 September, for the first time in Accra and will see performances from Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Gyakie and Nigerian singer Tems. In addition, international acts like Usher, SZA, H.E.R and Stormzy will thrill fans during the show.

Fans Impressed With Sarkodie's Fashion Ensemble; Shower Him With Praises

Fire and heart emojis filled the comments section as fans of Sarkodie were in love with the rapper's great look.

Beatrice Sekyere

Indeed drip Lord

Nicolas Somé

The king of rap there are not two

Junior Sark Sark

Keep up the good work!

Twinx-Malifa

International Monster

odamegram2

Hottest rapper in the game

iambabykojo

Big stepper! Wayyyy different

