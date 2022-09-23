Black Sherif recently released his brand new song 'Soja' on all streaming platforms, and it has gotten over 500k streams on Audiomack already

The passionate song which talks about Blacko's struggles and trials, received a lot of love and attention from Ghanaians

Black Sherif has become a household name in the Ghanaian music scene, and many are happy to see him succeed

Budding Ghanaian music star Black Sherif is undoubtedly one of the biggest talents Ghana has produced in recent times.

The young star has released a beautiful song titled 'Soja,' and barely a day after its release, the touching tune has attained over 500,000 streams on Audiomack, a massive achievement that can not be overlooked.

In 'Soja,' Black Sherif pours out his emotions as he talks about his struggles and how he did not expect to get as famous and successful as he is now. The young superstar was able to touch the hearts of listeners as the song was relatable.

'Soja' has received a lot of support and praise from Ghanaians on social media since its release. Ghanaians seem to be in love with Black Sherif's style of music and talent, as many regard him as the next face of Ghanaian music.

Black Sherif, real name Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, rose to fame when his songs 'Money' and First Sermon went viral on social media. Blacko has achieved a lot since then and has become one of the pillars of Ghanaian music.

Ghanaians Fall In Love With Black Sherif's Soja

joanananayaaanokye was impressed

Wow!!!!! I love this song

nbreakable918 also said:

This is a heart beating song… so deep ❤️‍

ruthiedinma also wrote:

Unmatchable ❤️❤️❤️.... the love keep adding up

lexxjnr was also impressed:

This guy go carry matter come ampa…. But the song is dope ❤️❤️

Sarkodie and Black Sherif to Release a Banger; Spotted in the Studio Together

In other news, Ghanaian rappers Sarkodie and Black Sherif appear to be working on a collaboration after they were spotted in a studio together.

In a video which surfaced on the internet, the two rappers are seen in a recording studio alongside a sound engineer.

Fans of both acts have expressed excitement at the possible collaboration and are itching to hear the final product.

