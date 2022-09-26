Simona Osei Strong, daughter of Ghanaian rapper Strongman, is the recipient of the Breakout Model Of The Year award at the 2022 Ghana Models Awards JUNIORS

This is the first award the three-year-old has bagged since her emergence in the fashion world as a baby model

Fans and followers of the young influencer congratulated her for her achievement at such an early age

Simona Osei Strong is a young legend in the making. The three-year-old daughter of Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner with his wife Nana Ama strong has earned her first-ever award.

Simona Osei and her first award Photo Source: @simonaoseistrong

Source: Instagram

On Saturday, 24 September 2022, the baby model, born Simona Ama Ahyia Osei grabbed a Breakout Model of the Year award at the Ghana Models Awards Juniors. In addition, the mini fashionista received a plaque and trophy from the Ghana Models Awards Secretariat for her work as a young influencer.

She shared the good news on Instagram with pictures of her plaque and trophy. Simona captioned her post;

Over the weekend I won @ghana_models_awards_juniors ‘s breakout award of the year thank u all for the love

The Ghana Models Awards Juniors is an award scheme which celebrates youngsters in fashion in hopes of protecting future fashion stars.

Congratulatory Messages Pour In For Simona Osei Strong

Simona's followers and fans spammed her comments section with congratulatory messages and prayers.

sarfoa_asamoah

Absolutely beautiful Simona. Congratulations on your win

marianadu614

Congratulations little princess

wolemarley

Congrats. This is just the beginning

say.mayo.35

Congratulations dear, keep doing your best

franklina_agbenyegah

Wow congratulations princess ❤️..... More to come

thickgirl_yaadufie

Oseikrom to the wiasi congratulations babe Ama

