The daughter of former Ghanaian priestess Nana Agradaa stole the hearts of many Ghanaians when she displayed fire dance moves at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA)

She and members of Afronita's dance academy, Afro Star Kids Academy, were at the airport to welcome Afronita and her mentee Abigail after a successful Britain's Got Talent campaign in the UK

The video warmed many hearts, while others likened her confidence to that of her mother

Founder of Heaven Way Chapel, Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Nana Agradaa, is in the news once again after a video surfaced online of her daughter at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) welcoming Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail to Ghana from the UK.

Agradaa's daughter danced hard at Afronita and Abigail's rousing welcome at KIA

In a video, Ghanaian blogger GH Page News sighted Nana Agradaa's daughter at the rousing welcome of Afronita and her mentee Abigail Dromo at KIA on the night of Monday, June 17, 2024.

In a short interview streamed on Facebook, Agradaa's daughter said she was excited to welcome Afronita, her mentor and founder of Afro Star Kids Academy, which she is enrolled in.

When asked whether she was not tired since it was late, she noted that she was not tired as she spoke about how elated she was to welcome Afronita and also dance with her.

Her teammates, who are also dancers of the Afronita's dance academy, joined her and shouted that they would never get tired of dancing.

The former priestess' daughter then stated that she wanted to perform and was fueled with talent. She sang and danced to musician Kuami Eugene's Monica in an exciting video.

Below is a video of Agradaa's daughter displaying fire moves at KIA:

Reactions to the dance video of Agradaa's daughter

The video got many people excited as they admired Nana Agradaa's daughter's dance moves and energy. Others also likened her confidence to that of her mother.

Below are the reactions from Ghanaians:

Hamamart Moslem said:

Is baby Agradaa their class rep?

Nina Naima said:

Our mother-in-law this girl is just like her mom. Eii concert paa

Alhassan Abdulwadud said:

This little girl go do pass her mother Agradaa

Sherry Maame Daniels said:

This girl is just like her mum she wants to be noticed all the time

Adwoa Appiah Korankye said:

"Our mother inlaw"Hahaha meaning they will marry Afronitaa's son.

Joseph Opoku said:

Our mother in law sen?

Sparklè Tseyi Stephen said:

They should go and sleep woho, are their parents aware the holiday is already over. Won't they go to school tomorrow and was coming here necessary

"Joy overload": Afronita and her young dancers thrilled a large crowd at KIA

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancer Afronita and her mentee, Abigail Dromo, were given a rousing welcome on the night of Monday, June 17, 2024, at KIA after their compelling campaign in the 2024 edition of Britain's Got Talent.

Afronita and the young dancers of her dance academy, Afrostar Kids Academy, thrilled a large crowd at the arrival terminal of KIA with an electrifying dance performance.

Many people were touched by the video and loved the chemistry between Afronita and the little kids.

