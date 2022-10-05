Actress and socialite Kisa Gbekle has disclosed that she pays yearly rent of GH₵‎ 45,000 in the current apartment in which she lives in

She noted that the reason she lives in such a pricey apartment is that she wants her son to live a very comfortable and luxurious life

Her statement has triggered various reactions from people as they encourage her to save and build her own home

Ghanaian actress and socialite Kisa Gbekle has revealed that she pays GH₵‎ 45,000 a year as rent to live in the apartment she currently stays at with her adorable son.

In a recent interview with popular Ghanaian celebrity blogger Zionfelix, she indicated that she decided to pay such a huge sum of rent because she prioritises her comfortability.

She added that the security services in the estate are diligent and reliable hence she does not see any problem with the huge sum of money allocated to paying her rent, although it is expensive.

She noted that the apartment contains three bedrooms and is located at Spintex. Taken aback by the amount she pays as rent, Zionfelix asked her whether she hopes to own her own house one day, considering the amount she pays in rent.

She answered, saying that she is currently in the process of building her own 3-storey building, which will be completed by the end of 2022 or early next year in 2023.

Kisa Gbekle also revealed that in instances where she cannot afford to pay for her GH₵‎ 45,000 yearly rent, she has reliable friends who solicit for funds on her behalf to renew her rent contract.

She stated that her friends come through for her because she is a good person, and when they need her help, she comes through for them.

Some reactions from Netizens

0tismadaline:

Nice conversation, and l like the fact that she chose not to answer certain questions but answered them indirectly ❤

DAVID YEBOAH:

Did she know that she could build her own house in less than 3yrs with that rent money

Franswus Gh:

That's not part of our business plan. You can move to Bubuashi

Bismark Asiamah Amoako:

If you can pay GHc 45,000 rent every year, then why can't you just save and buy your own house?? SMH social media life

Serwaa Boakye:

Madam, you have to start buying cement

Olele Tv

What is more comfortable than living in your own house?

